Showers ending early Wednesday with school delays due to fog
Mainly dry this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
TODAY:
Afternoon highs top out in the middle 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Mainly dry after a nice morning soaker.
TONIGHT:
Mainly dry overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s. A light breeze.
TOMORROW:
Mainly dry. Overall, a cooler day with highs in the upper 60s/low 70s. A pleasant afternoon with light winds from the northeast and mostly cloudy skies.
