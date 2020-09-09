Showers ending early Wednesday with school delays due to fog

TODAY:

Afternoon highs top out in the middle 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Mainly dry after a nice morning soaker.

TONIGHT:

Mainly dry overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s. A light breeze.

TOMORROW:

Mainly dry. Overall, a cooler day with highs in the upper 60s/low 70s. A pleasant afternoon with light winds from the northeast and mostly cloudy skies.

