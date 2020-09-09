Relief coming for South Bend Students stuck with no internet

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency relief is coming for thousands of South Bend school students stuck in homes without internet.

A $1.6 million grant from the State of Indiana will provide two years' worth of home or cellular internet to the city’s most at-risk families.

A recent study showed that 30% of South Bend student households are not connected.

“Not only will students who need it the most have access in their homes, but they’ll have portable hot spots that will follow them wherever they need to go, whether that’s a relative’s house, whether that’s a community center. They’ll also have community access points in their neighborhoods in addition to access points provided in these school buses behind me,” said South Bend Innovation Officer Denise Linn Riedl, gesturing to a WiFi-equipped school bus.

Grant money will also be used to put WiFi in 100 additional South Bend school buses.

Right now, 35 buses are WiFi equipped.

