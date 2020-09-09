Reins of Life seeks volunteer feeders

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you love horses, there’s a fun opportunity for you at Reins of Life.

The non-profit is looking for volunteer feeders at their South Bend and Michigan City locations.

Volunteers can expect a two hour commitment of feeding and caring for the therapeutic horses.

Experience is not required.

“The one thing I think is fun is they all know how to tell time,” said Holly Byers, lead instructor. “So if you’re here at 7:35 and you were supposed to be here at 7:30, they’re all tapping their hooves at you waiting for you. So, it’s an important role.”

Reins of Life also has several fun virtual events for families right now. To learn more, you can visit their Facebook page or website.

To learn more about volunteering at Reins of life, call the South Bend office at (574) 232-0853 or Michigan City office at (219) 874-7519.

Reins of Life is located at 55200 Quince Road in South Bend and 9375 W. 300 N. in Michigan City.