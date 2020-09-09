One person in hospital after South Bend shooting, police looking for suspect

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is recovering at the hospital after a shooting took place this evening in South Bend.

It happened at the corner of Elmer Street and Frederickson Street.

Officers tell 16 News Now the victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and will reportedly be OK.

Two neighbors, who spoke with 16 News Now, say they were inside with their three children when a man began randomly shooting down their block, striking their home twice.

“When the situation happened, it happened so fast, we couldn’t do nothing but really get on the ground. We just got on the ground, yeah. Within seconds trying to get off the ground, we tried to look out the window, they was already gone so. My children are in there. They play outside all the time. It’s scary,” said Brittany Safer and Shawn Jones.

As of now, a suspect has not been named.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to call police.

