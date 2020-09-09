Notre Dame reports 8 more coronavirus cases

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is reporting 8 more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There have been 624 positive cases from 9,579 total tests since August 3.

Those positive tests include 583 undergraduates, 33 graduate students and 8 employees.

Notre Dame estimates that there are 49 active cases and 575 people who have recovered.

The school has a 7-day positivity rate of 1.3%.

You can find more information at here.nd.edu/our-approach/dashboard/

