Advertisement

Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

President Donald Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East.
President Donald Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — An anti-immigrant Norwegian lawmaker said Wednesday that he has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian parliament for the populist Progress Party, said Trump should be considered because of his work “for a peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel which opens up for possible peace in the Middle East.”

Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed last month to a historic deal normalizing relations and are scheduled to sign it at the White House on Sept. 15.

“No matter how Trump acts at home and what he says at press conferences, he has absolutely a chance at getting the Nobel Peace Prize,” Tybring-Gjedde, told The Associated Press.

Nominations must be sent to the Norwegian Nobel Committee by Feb. 1, meaning the deadline to nominate people for this year’s peace prize has passed. Tybring-Gjedde said he therefore nominated Trump Wednesday for the 2021 prize.

“Donald Trump meets the criteria,” the lawmaker said.

Any lawmaker serving in a national legislature can nominate someone for the Nobel Peace Prize. Tybring-Gjedde was one of two Norwegian lawmakers who nominated Trump in 2018 for the president’s efforts to facilitate reconciliation between North and South Korea.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called the new nomination “a hard-earned and well=deserved honor for this president.”

“President Trump’s foreign policy will always be one of peace through strength, and that is what the American people are seeing abroad,” McEnany said. “Career politicians merely talk about the kind of results this president has achieved on the world stage.”

Former U.S. President Barack Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009 only months into his first term, a move many felt was premature. The Norwegian committee said it honored Obama for his commitment to “seek the peace and security of a world without nuclear weapons.”

Last year, Trump predicted he would win the Nobel Prize “for a lot of things if they gave it out fairly, which they don’t.”

The Norwegian Nobel Committee doesn’t publicly comment on nominees. Under its rules, the information is required to be kept secret for 50 years.

Tybring-Gjedde has been a member of the Storting, the Norwegian parliament, since 2005. He is known for being pro-Israel and for opposing immigration policies that he thinks have been too welcoming.

The lawmaker has often demanded that immigrants adjust to Norwegian society. He called Muslim headscarves an “Islamic uniform” and compared them to robes worn by members of the Ku Klux Klan.

In 2006, he nominated Ayaan Hirsi Ali, a Dutch-American activist, writer and politician critical of Islam, for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The process of considering candidates and awarding the Nobel Peace Prize is done in Norway, in contrast to the other Nobel Prizes, which are awarded in neighboring Sweden.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

Family Video in Warsaw closing

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The family video store in Warsaw, located on East Winona Avenue, is going out of business.

National Politics

Book: Trump said of virus, ‘I wanted to always play it down’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump seemed to understand the severity of the coronavirus threat even as he was telling the nation that the virus was no worse than the seasonal flu, according to a new book by journalist Bob Woodward.

Back To School

School City of Mishawaka votes to bring students back into the classroom

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Springgate
This plan brings Kindergarten through 6th-grade students back into the classroom for full-time in-person learning starting September 21st. 7th-grade through high school students will come back on October 5th.

National Politics

US withdrawing thousands of troops from Iraq and Afghanistan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
During a visit to Iraq, Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, said the reduction in Iraq reflects U.S. confidence in the ability of U.S.-trained Iraqi security forces to handle the militant threat from the Islamic State group.

National Politics

Trump releases list of 20 new possible Supreme Court picks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump has announced he is adding 20 names to the list of Supreme Court candidates that he’s pledged to choose from if he has future vacancies to fill.

Latest News

National Politics

No virus aid before election? Pessimism before Senate vote

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Top Republicans senators are making pessimistic predictions about securing a bipartisan coronavirus relief package before the November election.

National

3 dead as wildfire explodes in Northern California

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wildfires raged unchecked across parts of the western U.S. on Wednesday amid gusty and dry conditions, but forecasters said some weather relief was in sight that could help firefighters overwhelmed by the blazes.

Coronavirus

Vaccine by Nov. 3? Halted study explains just how unlikely

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
AstraZeneca’s suspension of final testing of its potential COVID-19 vaccine while it investigates a volunteer’s illness shows there will be “no compromises” on safety in developing the shots, the chief of the National Institutes of Health told Congress on Wednesday.

Coronavirus

Spinal cord problems trigger pause in vaccine race

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A serious spinal cord problem in a COVID-19 vaccine participant has brought trials of a major contender in the vaccine race to a screeching halt.

National

Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey on sex assault allegation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Actor Anthony Rapp is one of two men who filed a new lawsuit against actor Kevin Spacey, accusing him of sexual assaults in the 1980s when they were teens.

National

Kool & the Gang co-founder Ronald ‘Khalis’ Bell dies at 68

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kool & the Gang grew from jazz roots in the 1960s to become one of the major groups of the 1970s, blending jazz, funk, R&B and pop.