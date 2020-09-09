Mills sharp, Bote has 2 RBIs as Cubs beat Reds 3-0

CHICAGO (AP) - Alec Mills pitched six sharp innings and David Bote drove in two runs, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 3-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Taking the mound on a wet, windy and cool night at Wrigley Field, Mills permitted four hits, struck out six and walked three in his first win since Aug. 24. Duane Underwood Jr. and Ryan Tepera each got three outs before Jeremy Jeffress finished the five-hitter for his sixth save.

