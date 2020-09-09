Michigan reports 783 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 783 more coronavirus cases and 13 more deaths on Wednesday.

There have been at least 6,552 deaths and 108,595 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Tuesday: 1 more coronavirus death, 441 new cases reported.

Monday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 1,156 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 8* more coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases reported. *The deaths announced Saturday includes 3 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Friday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 982 new cases reported.

Thursday: 10* more coronavirus deaths, 685 new cases reported. *The deaths announced Thursday include 9 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See cumulative data page for more information.

Berrien County has had 71 (+0) deaths and 1,758 (+1) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 16 (+0) deaths and 442 (+9) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 702 (+0) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

