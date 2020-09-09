Advertisement

Michigan reports 783 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

There have been at least 6,552 deaths and 108,595 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been at least 6,552 deaths and 108,595 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 783 more coronavirus cases and 13 more deaths on Wednesday.

There have been at least 6,552 deaths and 108,595 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Tuesday: 1 more coronavirus death, 441 new cases reported.

Monday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 1,156 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 8* more coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases reported. *The deaths announced Saturday includes 3 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Friday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 982 new cases reported.

Thursday: 10* more coronavirus deaths, 685 new cases reported. *The deaths announced Thursday include 9 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See cumulative data page for more information.

Berrien County has had 71 (+0) deaths and 1,758 (+1) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 16 (+0) deaths and 442 (+9) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 702 (+0) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Book: Trump said of virus, ‘I wanted to always play it down’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump seemed to understand the severity of the coronavirus threat even as he was telling the nation that the virus was no worse than the seasonal flu, according to a new book by journalist Bob Woodward.

National Politics

No virus aid before election? Pessimism before Senate vote

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Top Republicans senators are making pessimistic predictions about securing a bipartisan coronavirus relief package before the November election.

Coronavirus

Vaccine by Nov. 3? Halted study explains just how unlikely

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
AstraZeneca’s suspension of final testing of its potential COVID-19 vaccine while it investigates a volunteer’s illness shows there will be “no compromises” on safety in developing the shots, the chief of the National Institutes of Health told Congress on Wednesday.

Coronavirus

Spinal cord problems trigger pause in vaccine race

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A serious spinal cord problem in a COVID-19 vaccine participant has brought trials of a major contender in the vaccine race to a screeching halt.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Notre Dame reports 8 more coronavirus cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame estimates that there are 49 active cases and 575 people who have recovered.

National Politics

Trump-Woodward interview: 'This is deadly stuff'

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Trump: "This is more deadly. This is 5 per- you know, this is 5 percent versus 1 percent and less than 1 percent. You know? So, this is deadly stuff."

National Politics

Trump-Woodward interview: 'I wanted to always play it down'

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Trump: "I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic."

Coronavirus

NIH director discusses AstraZeneca vaccine trial halt

Updated: 9 hours ago
|

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 720 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.1%.

Coronavirus

Trick-or-treating banned in L.A. due to virus risk

Updated: 10 hours ago
The L.A. County Department of Public Health said in a news release that it would be difficult to maintain social distancing on porches and at front doors.