Medical Moment: New ways to prevent strokes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One out of every 20 deaths is from a stroke.

How can you reduce your risk? Next, in the Medical Moment.

Each year, more than 795,000 Americans have a stroke, and about 140,000 die.

Exercise and a healthy diet can help prevent a stroke, but Martie Salt has some other ways as well.

Meditation may also lower your chances of stroke.

In a small study, blacks with heart disease who meditated twice daily were 48% less likely to have a stroke, heart attack, or die than those who took a health education class.

