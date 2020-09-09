Medical Moment: New ways to prevent strokes
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One out of every 20 deaths is from a stroke.
How can you reduce your risk? Next, in the Medical Moment.
Each year, more than 795,000 Americans have a stroke, and about 140,000 die.
Exercise and a healthy diet can help prevent a stroke, but Martie Salt has some other ways as well.
Meditation may also lower your chances of stroke.
In a small study, blacks with heart disease who meditated twice daily were 48% less likely to have a stroke, heart attack, or die than those who took a health education class.
