Ivy Tech breaks ground for new lab facility

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ivy Tech is building a new facility on its South Bend-Elkhart campus.

The college held a ground-breaking ceremony this morning while following COVID guidelines.

The new 10,000 square foot iFlex Lab is for advanced manufacturing and automation.

The college can then train people looking for jobs in manufacturing.

“The goal here is to ensure that we are able to transform the workforce so that we are not just one of the largest manufacturing hubs in the United States, we are the largest advanced manufacturing hub in the United States,” said David Balkin, Chancellor of the South Bend-Elkhart campus.

The lab will open in August of 2021.

