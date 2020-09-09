Gov. Holcomb provides update on coronavirus response

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb provided an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, it’s been a top priority of state and local health officials to make testing accessible for all.

Indiana is using funding from ‘The Cares Act’ to open 95 new COVID-19 testing sites across the state, including 8 here in Michiana.

Tests will be free for all Hoosiers. Health officials say increased testing and the mask mandate are proving effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Kristina Box, Department of Health Commissioner, says there’s no real measurement of where numbers might be without a mask mandate but there has been an overall decline.

The state is also in the midst of developing a dashboard to track the number of COVID-19 cases at each school, rather than district.

Students names will not be reported, but just the number of cases at each school.

