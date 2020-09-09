Goshen Community Schools moves forward with back-to-school plan

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Community Schools are planning to move more students back into the classroom in the next couple of weeks.

This applies to students grades 6-12, under Course 3 of the district’s back-to-school plan.

Their elementary students have already been in this phase since early August.

Under course three, all students attend school in person four days out of the week.

They have an e-learning day every Wednesday to allow for thorough cleaning of the buildings.

Students will still be required to wear masks and socially distance.

