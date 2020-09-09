Advertisement

Fighting Irish defensive end Daelin Hayes says season ending injury led to so many opportunities

Hayes played in only three games in 2019 after tearing his labrum on his first snap of the game against Virginia.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame football named it’s captains for the 2020 season earlier today, and one of the players who will wear the "C" on his chest is defensive end Daelin Hayes.

Hayes says he is grateful for the injury because it has allowed him to be more involved in the South Bend community.

Hayes was the face of Notre Dame’s peaceful gathering on campus back on Juneteenth. He says his injury has led to so many more opportunities.

“I felt like God was speaking to my heart last year," Hayes said. "I didn’t know how it would play out but it came through by a shoulder injury. It was heartbreaking my season was over but God has turned that around into a magnificent victory. I am so grateful for it. I owe Him all the credit. I owe my teammates the rest of the credit. Without them, without the grace of God, without my brothers and without our coaches, without the support staff and my parents, I wouldn’t be here. That’s just the God’s honest truth. I wouldn’t be here.”

Hayes says he’s ready to get back out there and start playing football again.

He’ll get a chance to do that on Saturday as Notre Dame welcomes Duke to South Bend for the season opener.

That will be a 2:30 PM kick that you can watch on WNDU. Be sure to tune in an hour before the game at 1:30 for Countdown to Kickoff where 16 News Now will get you ready for Game 1 of 2020.

