Error in ninth inning gives Pirates 5-4 win over White Sox

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pinch-runner Jason Martin scored the winning run on catcher Yasmani Grandal’s error in the ninth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox. The Pirates loaded the bases with none out and Kevin Newman bunted. Pitcher Jimmy Cordero fielded the ball and shoveled it to Grandal in attempt to get a force at home, but Grandal dropped the toss and Martin scored. Richard Rodriguez (2-2) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win. Ross Detwiler (1-1) took the loss. Grandal hit a two-run home run and Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to 21 games for the White Sox.

