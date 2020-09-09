Advertisement

Effort underway to reduce number of criminals on St. Joseph County streets

By Mark Peterson
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An aggressive effort to reduce the number of criminals on the streets in St. Joseph County will get underway this week.

In this case, the “criminals” have done their time and kept their noses clean.

The goal is not to take them off the streets, but to take away or expunge their past criminal convictions.

“Let’s do the right thing for the community. Let’s do the right thing to help more people become employed, be able to help more people take care of their families, to help people put the past behind them,” St. Joseph County Magistrate Andre Gammage told 16 News Now.

It’s not uncommon for an individual to file the paperwork needed to expunge their past criminal convictions.

It’s perhaps unprecedented to have the county prosecutor offer to do it for them—for free.

“I’m surprisingly excited about this because this is not traditionally what a prosecutor does,” said Prosecutor Kenneth Cotter. “This is not soft on crime, this is smart.”

It’s the same reason the prosecutor is now offering to work to waive fees for drivers with suspended licenses who can’t afford to get those licenses reinstated.

“If you don’t have a license you’re probably still going to drive but now you’re not going to have insurance. If you commit a traffic violation you may want to run from the police because you know, you’re suspended. And so it makes our whole community unsafe.” Cotter said there are more than 300,000 Hoosiers who have suspended licenses.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office along with the county Judiciary will sponsor the first of at least four community clinics on Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. at Sweet Home Church on Taylor Street.

Up to eight clinics will be held if demand warrants.

“I think we’ve come outside the box a bit and I think that some of the things that have been going on across this land have allowed some of us to think more broadly about things that we can and we should do,” said Magistrate Gammage, who hoped the extraordinary campaign would help restore trust in the local judicial system. “We certainly hope that across the board people find respect and find equality and find at least we’re on the road to getting better.”

The Fresh Start Friday initiative already has its first client.

“This can make help a person turn around and say, you know what, I’m glad I continued to do the right thing and somebody see it. Now I’m no longer a felon. I’m just a citizen of South Bend,” said Isaac Hunt, GVI/ SAVE Liaison, who hopes to have his record wiped clean.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

Family Video in Warsaw closing

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The family video store in Warsaw, located on East Winona Avenue, is going out of business.

Back To School

School City of Mishawaka votes to bring students back into the classroom

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Springgate
This plan brings Kindergarten through 6th-grade students back into the classroom for full-time in-person learning starting September 21st. 7th-grade through high school students will come back on October 5th.

News

Health officials expanding free COVID-19 testing sites in Michiana

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Additional free coronavirus testing sites are now in Elkhart, Kosciusko, and Berrien Counties.

AP

Joe Exotic formally requests pardon, maintains innocence

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Attorneys for Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic,” filed his application Tuesday with the U.S. Department of Justice.

News

Relief coming for South Bend Students stuck with no internet

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Emergency relief is coming for thousands of South Bend school students stuck in homes without internet.

Latest News

News

St. Joseph County already facing flood of absentee ballots

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Before COVID-19, St. Joseph County Clerk Rita Glenn the Election Board would normally see 200-300 requests for absentee ballots during a presidential election. But since COVID-19, requests are hitting record numbers with over 9,100 requests so far.

News

Camper catches fire in South Bend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Emergency crews respond to a camper on fire this morning in South Bend.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: New ways to prevent strokes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Each year, more than 795,000 Americans have a stroke, and about 140,000 die.

Forecast

Comfortable for a while

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
TOUCH OF FALL... It remained cloudy and on the cool side today, but for most of us, it still felt very nice out there. Southeastern areas had the sun break through the clouds for a while, as our temperatures ranged from the middle 60s along Lake Michigan to the lower 80s from Rochester to Goshen. Clouds will continue to dominate most of tonight and Thursday, keeping us cool, but not cold. Sunshine returns for part of Friday and Saturday. Our only good chance of a shower or storm comes Saturday night...perhaps coming in late Saturday and lingering into early Sunday. Things look comfortable and mainly dry next week...

News

Gov. Holcomb provides update on coronavirus response

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Since the beginning of the pandemic, it’s been a top priority of state and local health officials to make testing accessible for all.