Comfortable for a while

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TOUCH OF FALL... It remained cloudy and on the cool side today, but for most of us, it still felt very nice out there. Southeastern areas had the sun break through the clouds for a while, as our temperatures ranged from the middle 60s along Lake Michigan to the lower 80s from Rochester to Goshen. Clouds will continue to dominate most of tonight and Thursday, keeping us cool, but not cold. Sunshine returns for part of Friday and Saturday. Our only good chance of a shower or storm comes Saturday night...perhaps coming in late Saturday and lingering into early Sunday. Things look comfortable and mainly dry next week...

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and rather cool. Low 56, Wind: NE 5-10

Thursday: Clouds and peeks of sunshine...remaining cool. High: 70, Wind: NE 6-12

Thursday night: Variably cloudy and a bit cooler. Low: 53

Friday: Clouds giving way to sunshine. High: 72

Cloudy and cool overall

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
COOLER WEATHER PATTERN... It's obviously September, and we're starting to feel a bit like it at times. No, we're not talking about cold weather anytime soon (nor hot weather), but we are looking at highs mainly between 70 and 79, and lows in the 50s, for the next week to 10 days. Some areas will get a shower or thundershower tonight, and a few spots will get one on Wednesday as well. But, overall, it looks like a lot of clouds, but not much rain for the rest of the week. More sunshine is expected by Friday and into Saturday. Our next chance for a shower or storm will come later Saturday...

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT

Soaking rainfall ends this morning with scattered showers into your Tuesday evening

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:13 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Thunderstorms through the morning with on and off rainfall activity continuing this afternoon.

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 9-8-2020 First Alert Weather

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:22 AM EDT
Heavy rain, flooding, small hail; A busy return to the workweek after Labor Day.

Turning wet overnight

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
UNOFFICIAL FALL... It's hard to believe that we are now past Labor Day, which is kind of the end of unofficial summer. Of course the calendar says that summer still lasts 2 to 3 more weeks. It's not going to feel like it very often over the next week or so with high temperatures mainly in the 70s. Some of the days will struggle just to get up to 70 degrees. As for rain, a warm front coming back north will give us a good chance to get showers and storms after midnight and into early Tuesday. That front stalls out nearby, which will keep a small chance for a storm through Wednesday...

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT