Comfortable for a while

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TOUCH OF FALL... It remained cloudy and on the cool side today, but for most of us, it still felt very nice out there. Southeastern areas had the sun break through the clouds for a while, as our temperatures ranged from the middle 60s along Lake Michigan to the lower 80s from Rochester to Goshen. Clouds will continue to dominate most of tonight and Thursday, keeping us cool, but not cold. Sunshine returns for part of Friday and Saturday. Our only good chance of a shower or storm comes Saturday night...perhaps coming in late Saturday and lingering into early Sunday. Things look comfortable and mainly dry next week...

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and rather cool. Low 56, Wind: NE 5-10

Thursday: Clouds and peeks of sunshine...remaining cool. High: 70, Wind: NE 6-12

Thursday night: Variably cloudy and a bit cooler. Low: 53

Friday: Clouds giving way to sunshine. High: 72

