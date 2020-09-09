Brian Kelly expects Tommy Rees to be “extremely efficient” as Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This will be a season of firsts for so many reasons.

Obviously, this is the first season players and coaches will be trying to navigate the coronavirus pandemic. However, it will also be the first season Tommy Rees will be calling the plays as the offensive coordinator for the Fighting Irish.

Rees has called plays before. He was in charge of the play calling responsibilities in the Camping World Bowl against Iowa State where the offense flourished scoring 33 points and putting up 455 yards of total offense.

Brian Kelly called the Camping World Game a “job interview” for Rees, and he expects Rees to do quite well as the offensive coordinator.

Leading up to the season, Notre Dame has gone through some dress rehearsals for Rees and Kelly likes what he’s seen.

“He’s been that same person since that interview that he that he had," Kelly said. "He’s been organized. His meetings have been outstanding. His practice preparation has been exactly what I’m looking for. I expect the same thing. I like the communication. I think it will go extremely smooth and I think it’ll be extremely efficient. I expect a very good and a successful run with [Rees] as our offensive coordinator.”

Kelly also did confirm Rees will be calling plays from the box on Saturday.

Of course, you can watch Rees' first game as the offensive coordinator on WNDU. Kickoff between Notre Dame and Duke is set for 2:30 PM.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.