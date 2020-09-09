Advertisement

Brian Kelly expects Tommy Rees to be “extremely efficient” as Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator

Brian Kelly called the Camping World Game a “job interview” for Rees, and he expects Rees to do quite well as the offensive coordinator
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This will be a season of firsts for so many reasons.

Obviously, this is the first season players and coaches will be trying to navigate the coronavirus pandemic. However, it will also be the first season Tommy Rees will be calling the plays as the offensive coordinator for the Fighting Irish.

Rees has called plays before. He was in charge of the play calling responsibilities in the Camping World Bowl against Iowa State where the offense flourished scoring 33 points and putting up 455 yards of total offense.

Brian Kelly called the Camping World Game a “job interview” for Rees, and he expects Rees to do quite well as the offensive coordinator.

Leading up to the season, Notre Dame has gone through some dress rehearsals for Rees and Kelly likes what he’s seen.

“He’s been that same person since that interview that he that he had," Kelly said. "He’s been organized. His meetings have been outstanding. His practice preparation has been exactly what I’m looking for. I expect the same thing. I like the communication. I think it will go extremely smooth and I think it’ll be extremely efficient. I expect a very good and a successful run with [Rees] as our offensive coordinator.”

Kelly also did confirm Rees will be calling plays from the box on Saturday.

Of course, you can watch Rees' first game as the offensive coordinator on WNDU. Kickoff between Notre Dame and Duke is set for 2:30 PM.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame offensive line back for more

Updated: moments ago
|
By Megan Smedley
This season the offensive line want to continue the dominance this program has come to be known for.

Notre Dame

Book in a Bubble: Notre Dame tries to keep quarterback Ian Book isolated as much as possible to limit contact tracing possibilities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Book says living this life style is an adjustment but its worth it if he gets to play football.

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish defensive end Daelin Hayes says season ending injury led to so many opportunities

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Hayes played in only three games in 2019 after tearing his labrum on his first snap of the game against Virginia.

Notre Dame

Tony Dungy "excited” to get in the booth to call Notre Dame football games

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Dungy will not be flying to South Bend until Saturday morning.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Kelly says graduate transfer WR Ben Skowronek shows strong work ethic

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says he’s earned respect from his peers by letting his actions speak for his words.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame names captains for the 2020 football season

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
It might have been a longer wait than normal, but the Notre Dame football captains have been announced.

Notre Dame

Shaun Crawford “earned” starting safety position

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Crawford makes so much of a difference for this football team that he was named a team captain on Tuesday.

Notre Dame

Kelly to give Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton more responsibility on defense

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly wants to get creative with how he uses his star player on defense.

Notre Dame

Senior linebacker Jordan Genmark Heath departs Notre Dame football program

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Genmark Heath was not on the depth chart for Notre Dame’s upcoming game against Duke.

Notre Dame

Kelly says Notre Dame will be a good mix of experience and young talent in 2020

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly feels like he’s got a good idea of what his team will look like this fall.