Advertisement

Brewers hit 5 homers and 8 doubles, pound Tigers 19-0

It was the most runs for the Brewers since they scored 20 at Pittsburgh on April 22, 2010
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Corbin Burnes allowed one hit in seven innings in another outstanding performance, and the Milwaukee Brewers slugged their way to their highest run total in over a decade, beating the Detroit Tigers 19-0. Jedd Gyorko homered twice, and Jacob Nottingham, Ryan Braun and Tyrone Taylor also went deep for the Brewers. Milwaukee ahit eight doubles in the game, setting a franchise record with 13 extra-base hits. It was the most runs for the Brewers since they scored 20 at Pittsburgh on April 22, 2010. Detroit’s Matthew Boyd allowed seven runs in three-plus innings.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

High School

Adams alum Ira Armstead impresses at Virginia

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Megan Smedley
John Adams High School alum Ira Armstead is impressing his new coaches at Virginia.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame offensive line back for more

Updated: moments ago
|
By Megan Smedley
This season the offensive line want to continue the dominance this program has come to be known for.

Notre Dame

Book in a Bubble: Notre Dame tries to keep quarterback Ian Book isolated as much as possible to limit contact tracing possibilities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Book says living this life style is an adjustment but its worth it if he gets to play football.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly expects Tommy Rees to be “extremely efficient” as Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Brian Kelly called the Camping World Game a “job interview” for Rees, and he expects Rees to do quite well as the offensive coordinator.

Nfl

Trubisky ready to show he’s right quarterback to lead Bears

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Now, Trubisky hopes to tighten his grip on the No. 1 spot, starting with the opener at Detroit this week.

Latest News

Sports

Book stays isolated from teammates

Updated: 11 hours ago
Book stays isolated from teammates

Sports

Rees to call first game as offensive coordinator

Updated: 11 hours ago
Rees to call first game as offensive coordinator

Sports

Notre Dame offensive line back for more

Updated: 11 hours ago
Notre Dame offensive line back for more

Sports

Adams alum Ira Armstead impresses at Virginia

Updated: 11 hours ago
Adams alum Ira Armstead impresses at Virginia

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish defensive end Daelin Hayes says season ending injury led to so many opportunities

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Hayes played in only three games in 2019 after tearing his labrum on his first snap of the game against Virginia.