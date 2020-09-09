Book in a Bubble: Notre Dame tries to keep quarterback Ian Book isolated as much as possible to limit contact tracing possibilities

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team is being extra careful when it comes to COVID-19.

Brian Kelly says after virtually every pass in practice, the student managers disinfect the footballs with spray. However, the Fighting Irish are being even more careful when it comes to quarterback Ian Book.

Obviously, Book has to practice on the field with his teammates, but Kelly says Book is not close enough to other players or coaches to be caught in on the field contract tracing.

Kelly says the same thing goes for meetings. All the players are socially distanced and wear masks including Book.

Kelly says its roommates in dorms or apartments that would not be good for avoiding the coronavirus, and Kelly has Book under wraps all by himself.

Book says living this life style is an adjustment but its worth it if he gets to play football.

“It’s definitely different,” Book said. “I don’t do much. I go home and I go straight here. I’m here early in the morning. I leave late at night. I’m wearing my mask all the time with Coach Rees no matter what. I’m wearing my masks with all of the other quarterbacks. Always hand sanitizing. I would hate to miss a game by testing positive or being in a contact trace. Coach Kelly says all the time, it’s about our human behavior so it’s on us. All of my classes are on zoom so I am not even on campus. Obviously, I would like it to be the other way and enjoy the whole experience but, honestly, we’ve got to play this season. I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do to stay healthy.”

As of Monday, Book and the rest of the Fighting Irish are healthy. There are no active COVID-19 cases in the football program so Notre Dame will have a full roster on Saturday.

Kickoff against Duke is set for 2:30 PM.

