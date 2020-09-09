Advertisement

Book in a Bubble: Notre Dame tries to keep quarterback Ian Book isolated as much as possible to limit contact tracing possibilities

Book says living this life style is an adjustment but its worth it if he gets to play football
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team is being extra careful when it comes to COVID-19.

Brian Kelly says after virtually every pass in practice, the student managers disinfect the footballs with spray. However, the Fighting Irish are being even more careful when it comes to quarterback Ian Book.

Obviously, Book has to practice on the field with his teammates, but Kelly says Book is not close enough to other players or coaches to be caught in on the field contract tracing.

Kelly says the same thing goes for meetings. All the players are socially distanced and wear masks including Book.

Kelly says its roommates in dorms or apartments that would not be good for avoiding the coronavirus, and Kelly has Book under wraps all by himself.

Book says living this life style is an adjustment but its worth it if he gets to play football.

“It’s definitely different,” Book said. “I don’t do much. I go home and I go straight here. I’m here early in the morning. I leave late at night. I’m wearing my mask all the time with Coach Rees no matter what. I’m wearing my masks with all of the other quarterbacks. Always hand sanitizing. I would hate to miss a game by testing positive or being in a contact trace. Coach Kelly says all the time, it’s about our human behavior so it’s on us. All of my classes are on zoom so I am not even on campus. Obviously, I would like it to be the other way and enjoy the whole experience but, honestly, we’ve got to play this season. I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do to stay healthy.”

As of Monday, Book and the rest of the Fighting Irish are healthy. There are no active COVID-19 cases in the football program so Notre Dame will have a full roster on Saturday.

Kickoff against Duke is set for 2:30 PM and you can watch that game right here on WNDU.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame offensive line back for more

Updated: moments ago
|
By Megan Smedley
This season the offensive line want to continue the dominance this program has come to be known for.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly expects Tommy Rees to be “extremely efficient” as Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Brian Kelly called the Camping World Game a “job interview” for Rees, and he expects Rees to do quite well as the offensive coordinator.

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish defensive end Daelin Hayes says season ending injury led to so many opportunities

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Hayes played in only three games in 2019 after tearing his labrum on his first snap of the game against Virginia.

Notre Dame

Tony Dungy "excited” to get in the booth to call Notre Dame football games

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Dungy will not be flying to South Bend until Saturday morning.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Kelly says graduate transfer WR Ben Skowronek shows strong work ethic

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says he’s earned respect from his peers by letting his actions speak for his words.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame names captains for the 2020 football season

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
It might have been a longer wait than normal, but the Notre Dame football captains have been announced.

Notre Dame

Shaun Crawford “earned” starting safety position

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Crawford makes so much of a difference for this football team that he was named a team captain on Tuesday.

Notre Dame

Kelly to give Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton more responsibility on defense

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly wants to get creative with how he uses his star player on defense.

Notre Dame

Senior linebacker Jordan Genmark Heath departs Notre Dame football program

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Genmark Heath was not on the depth chart for Notre Dame’s upcoming game against Duke.

Notre Dame

Kelly says Notre Dame will be a good mix of experience and young talent in 2020

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly feels like he’s got a good idea of what his team will look like this fall.