Two recovering after Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - New details out of Cass County: Two people are recovering tonight after a single vehicle crash this morning.

It happened around 6:15 on US 12, near Worrell Street in Milton Township.

Police say a 37-year-old man had a medical issue while he was driving and crashed into a utility pole.

He and his 41-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, but police say alcohol was not a factor.

