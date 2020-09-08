Advertisement

Tony Dungy ‘excited” to get in the booth to call Notre Dame football games

Dungy will not be flying to South Bend until Saturday morning
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Exactly a week ago, it was announced that Hall of Fame head football coach Tony Dungy would be joining the broadcast booth for Notre Dame football games on NBC this fall.

16 News Now was able to catch up with Dungy before a crazy week of NFL action and his first time calling a Notre Dame football game on Saturday.

“I am excited first of all,” Dungy said. “I have not done college football before so that part is going to be great and then being at Notre Dame where you are kind of in the center of college football and then working with the NBC crew and Mike Tirico. You just couldn’t ask for a better way to get started. I am excited. Looking forward to it and I think it is going to be a wonderful year.”

Before the Notre Dame Duke game on Saturday, Dungy will be seen on Football Night in America on NBC previewing Game 1 of the NFL season between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans.

Since Dungy will be tied up with NFL coverage, he will not be flying to South Bend until Saturday morning. It’s going to be an early one but he is certainly excited for his first Notre Dame football game in the booth.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish defensive end Daelin Hayes says season ending injury led to so many opportunities

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Hayes played in only three games in 2019 after tearing his labrum on his first snap of the game against Virginia.

Notre Dame

Kelly says graduate transfer WR Ben Skowronek shows strong work ethic

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says he’s earned respect from his peers by letting his actions speak for his words.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame names captains for the 2020 football season

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
It might have been a longer wait than normal, but the Notre Dame football captains have been announced.

Notre Dame

Shaun Crawford “earned” starting safety position

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Crawford makes so much of a difference for this football team that he was named a team captain on Tuesday.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Kelly to give Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton more responsibility on defense

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly wants to get creative with how he uses his star player on defense.

Notre Dame

Senior linebacker Jordan Genmark Heath departs Notre Dame football program

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Genmark Heath was not on the depth chart for Notre Dame’s upcoming game against Duke.

Notre Dame

Kelly says Notre Dame will be a good mix of experience and young talent in 2020

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly feels like he’s got a good idea of what his team will look like this fall.

Notre Dame

Kelly confident in Notre Dame wide receiver corps

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Head Coach Brian Kelly is confident in his options knowing that they all have experience in this offense before.

Notre Dame

Irish want to get mentally ready to start the season

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:49 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Head Coach Brian Kelly says his biggest concern heading into the season is his team’s mental preparedness.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame Women’s Basketball adjusting to practicing in a pandemic

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:49 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Notre Dame Women’s Basketball is adjusting to their new normal of practicing during the pandemic.