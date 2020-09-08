Tony Dungy ‘excited” to get in the booth to call Notre Dame football games

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Exactly a week ago, it was announced that Hall of Fame head football coach Tony Dungy would be joining the broadcast booth for Notre Dame football games on NBC this fall.

16 News Now was able to catch up with Dungy before a crazy week of NFL action and his first time calling a Notre Dame football game on Saturday.

“I am excited first of all,” Dungy said. “I have not done college football before so that part is going to be great and then being at Notre Dame where you are kind of in the center of college football and then working with the NBC crew and Mike Tirico. You just couldn’t ask for a better way to get started. I am excited. Looking forward to it and I think it is going to be a wonderful year.”

Before the Notre Dame Duke game on Saturday, Dungy will be seen on Football Night in America on NBC previewing Game 1 of the NFL season between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans.

Since Dungy will be tied up with NFL coverage, he will not be flying to South Bend until Saturday morning. It’s going to be an early one but he is certainly excited for his first Notre Dame football game in the booth.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.