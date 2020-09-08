St. Joseph High School students head back to the classroom

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - St. Joseph High School students started their fall semester on Monday.

The district is phasing into the school year, with fewer students in the classroom for the first two weeks.

At St. Joseph High School, students are only allowed to walk in one direction through the hallways.

Desks are disinfected after every class and everyone is required to wear a face mask.

While students will need to adjust to these changes, teachers and staff are happy to see their students again.

“We want to try to keep this building open as long as we can,” said Principal Greg Blomgren. “We know that when we have the opportunity to meet with our kids and be face to face with them, that’s when the best teaching and learning takes place.”

St. Joe’s fall sports will kick off on Monday with restrictions in place.