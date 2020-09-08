South Bend police ask for help finding 11-year-old

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police are asking for help finding 11-year-old Trashawn Johnson.

Police say he appears to have run away from his home in the 1600 block of N Meade on Tuesday morning.

Trashawn is 5′8″ tall and 220 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black and red jacket, black shorts, a lime green shirt and was carrying a black umbrella.

If you see him, please call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.

