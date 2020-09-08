Soaking rainfall ends this morning with scattered showers into your Tuesday evening

TODAY:

Thunderstorms through the morning with on and off rainfall activity continuing this afternoon. Parts of Michiana have already received upwards of 1″. Flooding may be an issue for the next few hours. Hydroplaning is most likely when traveling faster than 45mph. A few pop-up showers continue through lunchtime.We’ll likely experience several hours of dry weather, mainly from 2-9pm with cloudy skies and a strong breeze from the north. Highs reach the low 70s

TONIGHT:

Returning showers and thunderstorms overnight. Activity will be widely scattered, so not every community sees additional rain. Lows drop into the low 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

TOMORROW:

Winds continue from the north-northeast; Breezy at times. Early rain possible, but we’re otherwise dry heading into the afternoon. With returning sunshine, we warm into the upper 70s. Beautiful weather to finish the workweek.

