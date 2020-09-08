Shaun Crawford “earned” starting safety position

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There are just four days until Notre Dame’s season opener against Duke, which means there are four days until the start of defensive back Shaun Crawford’s sixth season as a college football player.

Crawford has had three season ending injuries under the shadow of the Golden Dome, so he was granted a medical option to come back for a sixth season.

Not only did Crawford come back, after Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly moved him from cornerback to safety, he won the starting strong safety spot on defense.

Kelly likes Crawford’s toughness on defense and really believes he will be able to make an impact for the Irish at safety.

“You could still play that position at a high level if you’ve got great instincts, if you’ve got toughness, if you’ve got ball skills, and [Crawford’s] got all those things," Kelly said. "He’s been extremely productive for us at that position. He won that position over. We didn’t come into camp expecting him to win it, we came into camp expecting him to be a placeholder at that position. He went out won that position. We’re a better football team with Shaun playing the safety position.”

Crawford stands at 5′9″ and will be the starting strong safety. The starting free safety is Kyle Hamilton standing tall at 6′4″. Despite the difference in size, Kelly hopes their impact will be the same.

Crawford makes so much of a difference for this football team that he was named a team captain on Tuesday.

