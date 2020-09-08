Shark kills man on Australia’s Gold Coast tourist strip

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A shark has fatally mauled a surfer on Australia’s Gold Coast city tourist strip in a rare attack off a beach protected by shark netting.

An ambulance service spokesman says the man aged in his 50s was brought to shore by surfers and lifeguards at Greenmount Beach with leg injuries and was declared dead on the beach.

The death is only the second fatal shark attack off one of Queensland’s 85 beaches that have been protected by shark nets and drum lines since as early as 1962.

No details were immediately available about the shark.

