Senior linebacker Jordan Genmark Heath departs Notre Dame football program

Genmark Heath was not on the depth chart for Notre Dame’s upcoming game against Duke(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fighting Irish senior linebacker Jordan Genmark Heath has left the Notre Dame football program.

He will stay at the university until he earns his degree in November, and then will look to play football at another school. He was one year of eligibility remaining.

In a statement on twitter, Genmark Heath said, “Making this decision wasn’t easy, but I believe it’s the right decision.”

Genmark Heath was not on the depth chart for Notre Dame’s upcoming game against Duke.

