Proposed Mishawaka apartment complex has some neighbors concerned

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The decision on an apartment complex on Vistula Road in Mishawaka may be postponed from Tuesdays’s Common Council meeting.

16 News Now spoke with a council member to learn more about this possible delay and the concerns some neighbors have.

“We’ve been here since 1979, and like I said, it’s a big surprise to me that they’re doing this across the street,” nearby resident Daniel Morton said.

Morton lives on Cedar Road near the location of the proposed apartment complex on Vistula Road in Mishawaka.

“The developers are asking for the postponement. President Hixenbaugh and myself met with the existing landowners and the existing developers and asked them to postpone it, and let’s have some more meetings with the neighbors,” Third District Mishawaka City Council Member Anthony Hazen said.

Right now, there is a planned unit development that calls for apartments all the way from the existing apartments near Bittersweet Road to Cedar road.

“What we’re trying to do is work with the developer to just do the apartments closest to the existing apartments and then feather in, maybe, some condos and residential that would be across from the existing residential,” Hazen said.

“Houses are one thing. When you build a house and buy a house, you have a vested interest in it. If you rent an apartment that you have no interest in, you’re not going to take care of it,” Morton said.

Those who live nearby have raised some concerns about the project, including things like affected property values, an increase in traffic and the potential for more crime.

“If they were going to put something that would benefit the entire community around here, like a kids park or something along those lines, but another apartment complex?” Morton said.

The Mishawaka Common Council will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. where members will choose whether a decision on the complex will be postponed.

“I’m hoping the council votes to postpone it, and from there, I’m hoping that the developer will come into town and meet with the neighborhood and myself and President Hixenbaugh and maybe a few other of the council members and try to work out the neighborhood issues,” Hazen said.

16 News Now will make sure to keep you up to date on what decision is made about this apartment complex.

