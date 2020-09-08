Advertisement

Proposed Mishawaka apartment complex has some neighbors concerned

By Carly Miller
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The decision on an apartment complex on Vistula Road in Mishawaka may be postponed from Tuesdays’s Common Council meeting.

16 News Now spoke with a council member to learn more about this possible delay and the concerns some neighbors have.

“We’ve been here since 1979, and like I said, it’s a big surprise to me that they’re doing this across the street,” nearby resident Daniel Morton said.

Morton lives on Cedar Road near the location of the proposed apartment complex on Vistula Road in Mishawaka.

“The developers are asking for the postponement. President Hixenbaugh and myself met with the existing landowners and the existing developers and asked them to postpone it, and let’s have some more meetings with the neighbors,” Third District Mishawaka City Council Member Anthony Hazen said.

Right now, there is a planned unit development that calls for apartments all the way from the existing apartments near Bittersweet Road to Cedar road.

“What we’re trying to do is work with the developer to just do the apartments closest to the existing apartments and then feather in, maybe, some condos and residential that would be across from the existing residential,” Hazen said.

“Houses are one thing. When you build a house and buy a house, you have a vested interest in it. If you rent an apartment that you have no interest in, you’re not going to take care of it,” Morton said.

Those who live nearby have raised some concerns about the project, including things like affected property values, an increase in traffic and the potential for more crime.

“If they were going to put something that would benefit the entire community around here, like a kids park or something along those lines, but another apartment complex?” Morton said.

The Mishawaka Common Council will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. where members will choose whether a decision on the complex will be postponed.

“I’m hoping the council votes to postpone it, and from there, I’m hoping that the developer will come into town and meet with the neighborhood and myself and President Hixenbaugh and maybe a few other of the council members and try to work out the neighborhood issues,” Hazen said.

16 News Now will make sure to keep you up to date on what decision is made about this apartment complex.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One person in hospital after South Bend shooting, police looking for suspect

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It happened at the corner of Elmer Street and Frederickson Street.

News

St. Joseph County Council approves Indiana Enterprise Center Project

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
The Indiana Enterprise Center Project has been discussed for over two years now.

Technology

St. Joseph County Police considering new BolaWrap restraining tool

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
The St. Joseph County Police Department is considering a new restraining tool that could help officers detain suspects who are uncooperative, or do not comply with police.

News

West End Bakery to reopen with new owners

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
West End Bakery announced today that, thanks to some new ownership, the business will be making a comeback.

AP

‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ will end in 2021

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
After more than a decade, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” will be ending its run next year.

Latest News

News

Local colleges, universities update SB officials on COVID-19 efforts

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
The Community Campus advisory Coalition met virtually on Tuesday to update South Bend Common Council officials about their efforts to reduce coronavirus spread on their respective campuses.

Forecast

Cloudy and cool overall

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
COOLER WEATHER PATTERN... It's obviously September, and we're starting to feel a bit like it at times. No, we're not talking about cold weather anytime soon (nor hot weather), but we are looking at highs mainly between 70 and 79, and lows in the 50s, for the next week to 10 days. Some areas will get a shower or thundershower tonight, and a few spots will get one on Wednesday as well. But, overall, it looks like a lot of clouds, but not much rain for the rest of the week. More sunshine is expected by Friday and into Saturday. Our next chance for a shower or storm will come later Saturday...

News

St. Joseph County Jail to receive several improvements amid COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Keeping up with COVID-19 concerns at the St. Joseph County Jail will cost millions.

Michigan

Two recovering after Cass County crash

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Two people are recovering tonight after a single vehicle crash this morning.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: New app helps keep voices in tune

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Coming up next in today’s Medical Moment, meet the woman who’s looking to help keep your voice in tune.

News

Commemorative flight makes a stop in Elkhart

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
The special flight across the United States is celebrating 100 years since the first transcontinental air mail service flight.