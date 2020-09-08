Notre Dame reports 1 more coronavirus case

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is reporting 1 more case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

There have been 616 positive cases from 9,416 total tests since August 3.

The school has a 7-day positivity rate of 1.2%.

Those positive tests include 575 undergraduates, 33 graduate students and 8 employees.

You can find more information at here.nd.edu/our-approach/dashboard/

