Notre Dame names captains for the 2020 football season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In a traditional season, Brian Kelly announces his team captains in fall camp. However, there is nothing traditional about this unprecedented 2020 season.

It might have been a longer wait than normal, but the Notre Dame football captains have been announced.

Notre Dame will have two returning captains from 2019, that includes quarterback Ian Book and offensive tackle Robert Hainsey. Book and Hainsey are the 23rd and 24th players in the history of the Notre Dame football program to serve multiple seasons as captain.

Defensive end Daelin Hayes was also announced as a team captain. He was the face in front of Notre Dame’s Juneteenth peaceful gathering earlier in the summer.

Hayes' partner in crime on the defensive line Ade Ogundeji was also named as a first time captain. Sixth year player Shaun Crawford also got the nod as a team captain in 2020.

