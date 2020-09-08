MSU: 124 new cases of the coronavirus among students

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State University says 124 students reported positive results for the coronavirus last week.

Nearly all the students live off campus. They had symptoms and were tested on campus or reported the results from tests performed elsewhere.

President Samuel Stanley Jr. said the numbers are “disappointing but not unexpected.” Nonetheless, Stanley says it’s a “wake-up call” to the community.

Ingham County health officials have limited outdoor gatherings in East Lansing to 25 people. East Lansing also is requiring masks on streets and sidewalks in popular commercial areas near campus.

