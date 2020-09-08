Advertisement

Michigan reports 441 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

Michigan health officials reported 441 more coronavirus cases and 1 new death on Tuesday.
Michigan health officials reported 441 more coronavirus cases and 1 new death on Tuesday.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 441 more coronavirus cases and 1 new death on Tuesday.

There have been at least 6,539 deaths and 107,812 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Monday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 1,156 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 8* more coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases reported. *The deaths announced Saturday includes 3 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Friday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 982 new cases reported.

Thursday: 10* more coronavirus deaths, 685 new cases reported. *The deaths announced Thursday include 9 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See cumulative data page for more information.

Wednesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 524 new cases reported.

Berrien County has had 71 (+1) deaths and 1,757 (+23) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 16 (+0) deaths and 433 (+3) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 703 (+7) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

GOP proposes ‘targeted’ virus aid, but Dems say not enough

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, under pressure from GOP senators in tough reelection races, said Tuesday the Senate would vote on a trimmed-down Republican coronavirus relief package, though it has a slim chance of passage in the face of Democrats’ insistence for more sweeping aid.

National

Senate to vote on newly revealed stimulus bill

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
The Senate is expected to vote on a newly revealed stimulus aid package for Americans struggling during the pandemic. But will the bill make it out of the Senate?

Coronavirus

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine study paused after one illness

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Late-stage studies of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate are on temporary hold while the company investigates whether a patient had a serious side effect linked to the shot.

National

School starts, vaccine work continues

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
As millions of students head back to school across the country, development of vaccines continues.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 394 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.3%.

National Politics

Chipping in? Trump may put up his own cash on reelection

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is putting out the word that he is considering spending as much as $100 million of his own fortune on his reelection effort as campaign officials try to buck up key supporters and donors in the face of daunting polling numbers and other bad news.

Coronavirus

Notre Dame reports 1 more coronavirus case

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame has a 7-day positivity rate of 1.2%.

National Politics

Postal chief under fire over alleged campaign law violations

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Five people who worked for DeJoy’s former business, New Breed Logistics, say they were urged by DeJoy’s aides or by DeJoy himself to write checks and attend fundraisers at his mansion in Greensboro, North Carolina, The Washington Post reported.

Coronavirus

Companies testing coronavirus vaccines pledge safety, high standards

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The companies said Tuesday that they will stick to the highest ethical and scientific standards in testing and manufacturing and will make the well-being of those getting vaccinated their top priority.

Coronavirus

Kids start school year online amid pandemic; college towns become virus hotspots

Updated: 21 hours ago
For those attending 14 of the nation’s 16 largest school districts opening Tuesday, classes are being held entirely online.