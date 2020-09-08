Local colleges, universities update SB officials on COVID-19 efforts

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Community Campus advisory Coalition met virtually on Tuesday to update South Bend Common Council officials about their efforts to reduce coronavirus spread on their respective campuses.

So far, the University of Notre Dame has had 616 cases while tri-campus members Holy Cross College reported 8 and Saint Mary’s College has had 32 cases. Saint Mary’s has not had a positive case in six days.

After the major spike in cases following the first week of classes, Tim Sexton, Notre Dame’s Vice President of Public Affairs, said they considered sending students home until St. Joseph County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox, MD, suggested students do virtually learning for a couple of weeks. Sexton credits Fox, student diligence, and additional testing for significantly curbing the spike.

“Testing has been a big piece for us, both the diagnostic testing and then surveillance testing of our students has been a big reason, I think, we’ve been able to ship this,” said Sexton.

While local institutions have adapted to students returning to campus, Fox thinks the flu season could pose more challenges, as well.

“The overlap between symptoms of COVID and the flu are going to make it difficult to distinguish - and so it’s going to require even more testing than what campuses are doing currently, and probably [it’ll] end up that a number of people will be in...isolation while waiting for test results,” remarked Fox.

