Kelly to give Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton more responsibility on defense

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s no secret Kyle Hamilton is really good at football.

Last year as a true freshman, he recorded four interceptions and did not allow a single touchdown, and in 2020, he’ll see the field even more than he did in 2019.

Now that former captains Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott are off to the NFL, Hamilton will start for the Fighting Irish.

Kelly has already expressed how much stronger Hamilton is this season compared to last year, and how Hamilton has stepped up his game in the leadership department.

But now that Hamilton will have more time on the field, Kelly wants to get creative with how he uses his star player on defense.

“I think he’s he’s accepted more responsibility, both on and off the field, as well as at his position,” Kelly said. “I think in our sub-packages, Kyle Hamilton is not going to be just a centerfielder. I think it’s safe to say that in year two you can start to do many more things. I think you’ll you’ll see him do things that we asked Alohi GIlman to do for us last year. If you felt like Alohi was put into positions that accounted for versatility, I think you can expect that that’s what you’ll see from Kyle Hamilton.”

We’ll be able to see Hamilton in full force on Saturday for the season opener.

Kickoff between the Fighting Irish and the Blue Devils is set for 2:30 PM right here on WNDU but be sure to tune in at 1:30 PM for Countdown to Kickoff as 16 News Now gets you ready for the season opener

