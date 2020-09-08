Advertisement

Kelly says graduate transfer WR Ben Skowronek shows strong work ethic

Kelly says he’s earned respect from his peers by letting his actions speak for his words
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One player who is looking to make an impact on the Notre Dame football team is wide receiver Ben Skowronek.

Skowronek transferred to Notre Dame from Northwestern back in 2020, and ever since he stepped on campus head coach Brian Kelly says he’s worked on building relationships.

“He’s blue collar," Kelly said. "He’s the first one in and last one to leave. He’s watching film and he does all the little things that you want from a guy. If you’re going to take a grad-transfer, he fits the profile of all those things that a head coach would be looking for.”

The first time we will get the see Skowronek suit up for the Blue and Gold will be Saturday against Duke.

That will be a 2:30 PM kick that you can watch on WNDU.

