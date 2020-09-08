Advertisement

Indiana reports 394 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.3%.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 394 more coronavirus cases and 12 more deaths on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.3%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,156 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 100,780 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 596 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 2 more coronavirus deaths and 851 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 1,085 new cases were reported.

Friday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 1,044 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 1,110 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 871 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 5,470 (+16) cases and 106 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 5,837 (+13) cases and 101 (+2) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,250 (+5) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,099 (+6) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 934 (+3) cases and 23 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 618 (+0) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 219 (+2) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 210 (+0) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 104 (+0) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

