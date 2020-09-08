Indiana 16-year-old dies while swimming in Lake Michigan

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) - Indiana conservation officers say the body of a 16-year-old girl has been recovered from the Indiana waters of Lake Michigan after she was reported missing while swimming with family.

They say the New Haven, Indiana, girl’s body was recovered near the Michigan City lighthouse pier by members of the Michigan City Fire Department.

The recovery was made about 50 minutes after she was reported missing about 2 p.m. Monday.

A National Weather Service beach hazard statement reporting high-risk swimming conditions for the area was in effect at the time of the incident.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)