Former South Bend police officer pleads guilty at sentencing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A former South Bend police officer, who police say solicited a prostitute while on duty, has pleaded guilty.

Ryan O’Neill is the same officer who was cleared of criminal charges in the shooting death of Eric Logan last summer.

O’Neill entered a guilty plea to one count of ‘ghost employment’ today.

The agreement also states O’Neill would agree not to seek public office—including, but not limited to, law enforcement.

