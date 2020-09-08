Fairfield High School volleyball program under quarantine

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fairfield High School volleyball program is under quarantine after a member was exposed to someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

According to The Goshen News, the member who was exposed started showing symptoms of coronavirus, prompting the quarantine.

Fairfield canceled its match against Hamilton this past Thursday and withdrew participation in a tournament in Muncie this past Saturday.

It’s upcoming home matches this week have also been canceled.

The Falcons will be eligible to next play on September 15th at Goshen.

The school says that there is not a Covid-19 outbreak amongst the team.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.