Commemorative flight makes a stop in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - ‘AirMail100’ made a stop at the Elkhart Municipal Airport Tuesday.

The special flight across the United States is celebrating 100 years since the first transcontinental air mail service flight.

A DH4 biplane cruised overhead the airport for the big drop, flying the same kind of plane used on this day 100 years ago.

Capt. Shawn Avra, Commander and Chief, says the flight 100 years ago was the start of commercial aviation.

“They didn’t have any radars for weather avoidance,” Captain Avra said. “With the thunderstorms today, there is plenty of technology to help that they didn’t have back then.”

