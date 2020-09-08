Advertisement

Cloudy and cool overall

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - COOLER WEATHER PATTERN... It’s obviously September, and we’re starting to feel a bit like it at times. No, we’re not talking about cold weather anytime soon (nor hot weather), but we are looking at highs mainly between 70 and 79, and lows in the 50s, for the next week to 10 days. Some areas will get a shower or thundershower tonight, and a few spots will get one on Wednesday as well. But, overall, it looks like a lot of clouds, but not much rain for the rest of the week. More sunshine is expected by Friday and into Saturday. Our next chance for a shower or storm will come later Saturday...

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cool...a shower or thundershower in some areas. Low: 58,Wind: NE 5-10

Wednesday: Clouds and some sunshine...maybe a t’shower in spots. High: 76, Wind: NE 6-12

Wednesday night: Variably cloudy and cool. Low: 56

Thursday: Variably cloudy, with some sunshine. Rather cool. High: 70

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU First Alert Weather 9-9-2020

Showers ending early Wednesday with school delays due to fog.

Back to school photos 16 Morning News Now

Back to school photos with 16 Morning News Now

WNDU Weather Forecast

Soaking rainfall ends this morning with scattered showers into your Tuesday evening

By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Thunderstorms through the morning with on and off rainfall activity continuing this afternoon.

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 9-8-2020 First Alert Weather

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:22 AM EDT
Heavy rain, flooding, small hail; A busy return to the workweek after Labor Day.

Turning wet overnight

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
UNOFFICIAL FALL... It's hard to believe that we are now past Labor Day, which is kind of the end of unofficial summer. Of course the calendar says that summer still lasts 2 to 3 more weeks. It's not going to feel like it very often over the next week or so with high temperatures mainly in the 70s. Some of the days will struggle just to get up to 70 degrees. As for rain, a warm front coming back north will give us a good chance to get showers and storms after midnight and into early Tuesday. That front stalls out nearby, which will keep a small chance for a storm through Wednesday...

WNDU Weather Forecast

A humid start to your Labor Day with mainly dry conditions through the afternoon

By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
We're mainly dry with highs topping out in the low to mid 70s this afternoon.

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU First Alert Weather 9-7-2020

We're mainly dry with highs topping out in the low to mid 70s this afternoon.

Showers possible Sunday with a severe weather threat late Sunday evening, dangerous swimming conditions persist along the lakeshore

By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Showers likely through the early afternoon. Dangerous swimming conditions on Lake Michigan so make sure to pay attention to those flags. Then a severe weather threat with thunderstorms possible late Sunday evening that could bring gusty winds and small hail to Michiana.