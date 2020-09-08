Cloudy and cool overall

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - COOLER WEATHER PATTERN... It’s obviously September, and we’re starting to feel a bit like it at times. No, we’re not talking about cold weather anytime soon (nor hot weather), but we are looking at highs mainly between 70 and 79, and lows in the 50s, for the next week to 10 days. Some areas will get a shower or thundershower tonight, and a few spots will get one on Wednesday as well. But, overall, it looks like a lot of clouds, but not much rain for the rest of the week. More sunshine is expected by Friday and into Saturday. Our next chance for a shower or storm will come later Saturday...

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cool...a shower or thundershower in some areas. Low: 58,Wind: NE 5-10

Wednesday: Clouds and some sunshine...maybe a t’shower in spots. High: 76, Wind: NE 6-12

Wednesday night: Variably cloudy and cool. Low: 56

Thursday: Variably cloudy, with some sunshine. Rather cool. High: 70

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.