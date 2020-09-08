Chrisyah Stephens laid to rest

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 7-year-old South Bend girl killed in a drive-by shooting is laid to rest.

Many people showed up to pay their respects to Chrisyah Stephens at Greater St. Matthew Church.

Stephens died Aug. 29 after getting shot in a drive-by while she was at another child’s birthday party on Donald Street.

So far, her killer has not been found, and police need your help.

You can call St. Joseph County Metro Homicide.

Or you can give an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-stop, or by going to the Michiana Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

