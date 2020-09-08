Advertisement

Bypass reopens after 3-vehicle crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The westbound lanes of the Bypass have reopened at U.S. 31 after a multi-vehicle crash.

It happened just west of U.S. 31 shortly before noon Tuesday.

The three-vehicle crash involved a semi that ended up on its side with a spilled load.

South Bend police asked drivers to avoid the area.

Right now, there’s no word if anyone was hurt.

