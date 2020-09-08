Bypass reopens after 3-vehicle crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The westbound lanes of the Bypass have reopened at U.S. 31 after a multi-vehicle crash.

It happened just west of U.S. 31 shortly before noon Tuesday.

The three-vehicle crash involved a semi that ended up on its side with a spilled load.

South Bend police asked drivers to avoid the area.

Right now, there’s no word if anyone was hurt.

Stay with 16 News Now as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.