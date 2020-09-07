Woman charged in fatal Mishawaka shooting

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman has been charged in the Mishawaka shooting that left one woman dead.

Jeanette Williams, 24, of South Bend, Indiana was charged on Monday with reckless homocide, criminal recklessness, and felony firearm sentencing enhancement.

St. Joe County Metro Homicide is investigating the early Sunday morning shooting.

According to CMHU, Mishawaka police responded to the scene after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, after dispatch was notified of a shooting victim located inside a stopped vehicle at Logan Street and Mishawaka Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Dominique Herron of South Bend, Indiana, who had sustained a gunshot wound.

Although officers at the scene rendered aid and summoned medical personnel, Herron was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with 16 News Now for updates.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.