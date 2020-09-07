Turning wet overnight

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - UNOFFICIAL FALL... It’s hard to believe that we are now past Labor Day, which is kind of the end of unofficial summer. Of course the calendar says that summer still lasts 2 to 3 more weeks. It’s not going to feel like it very often over the next week or so with high temperatures mainly in the 70s. Some of the days will struggle just to get up to 70 degrees. As for rain, a warm front coming back north will give us a good chance to get showers and storms after midnight and into early Tuesday. That front stalls out nearby, which will keep a small chance for a storm through Wednesday...

Tonight: Mainly dry early, then cloudy with showers and storms arriving in many areas, especially north of US-30. Low: 60, Wind: ENE 6-12

Tuesday: Showers and storms in many areas early, then just spotty t’showers in the afternoon. High: 70, Wind: E 6-12

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 60

Wednesday: Milder with a mix of clouds and sunshine...some areas will get a t’storm. High: 79

