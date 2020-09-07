Advertisement

Turning wet overnight

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - UNOFFICIAL FALL... It’s hard to believe that we are now past Labor Day, which is kind of the end of unofficial summer. Of course the calendar says that summer still lasts 2 to 3 more weeks. It’s not going to feel like it very often over the next week or so with high temperatures mainly in the 70s. Some of the days will struggle just to get up to 70 degrees. As for rain, a warm front coming back north will give us a good chance to get showers and storms after midnight and into early Tuesday. That front stalls out nearby, which will keep a small chance for a storm through Wednesday...

Tonight: Mainly dry early, then cloudy with showers and storms arriving in many areas, especially north of US-30. Low: 60, Wind: ENE 6-12

Tuesday: Showers and storms in many areas early, then just spotty t’showers in the afternoon. High: 70, Wind: E 6-12

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 60

Wednesday: Milder with a mix of clouds and sunshine...some areas will get a t’storm. High: 79

Soaking rainfall ends this morning with scattered showers into your Tuesday evening

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Thunderstorms through the morning with on and off rainfall activity continuing this afternoon.

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 9-8-2020 First Alert Weather

Updated: 5 hours ago
Heavy rain, flooding, small hail; A busy return to the workweek after Labor Day.

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago

A humid start to your Labor Day with mainly dry conditions through the afternoon

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
We're mainly dry with highs topping out in the low to mid 70s this afternoon.

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU First Alert Weather 9-7-2020

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT
We're mainly dry with highs topping out in the low to mid 70s this afternoon.

Showers possible Sunday with a severe weather threat late Sunday evening, dangerous swimming conditions persist along the lakeshore

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:10 AM EDT
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Showers likely through the early afternoon. Dangerous swimming conditions on Lake Michigan so make sure to pay attention to those flags. Then a severe weather threat with thunderstorms possible late Sunday evening that could bring gusty winds and small hail to Michiana.

Sunday AM Weather

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:09 AM EDT

Unsettled Labor Day weekend

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
The sun will peak through but we may need to dodge raindrops during the holiday weekend as an unsettled pattern is here to rain on some socially distant cookouts. Chances for showers and storms stick around through the beginning of next week. Then we look ahead to a stretch of what will feel like fall.

Friday PM Weather

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT

High waves on Lake Michigan with sunny and breezy conditions for the end of this week

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:26 AM EDT
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Gorgeous conditions Friday and Saturday with a few showers and thunderstorms into Labor Day.