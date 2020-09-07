Advertisement

Teacher at Union-North Schools infected with COVID-19

(AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - A teacher at the Union-North United School Corporation has contracted the coronavirus, prompting some student to now do virtual learning for the next two weeks.

According to the school corporation’s Facebook page, it was one of their 4th grade teachers that contracted COVID-19. The post also mentions that four staff members, of the 4th grade team, are now in quarantine for the time-being.

As a result, all 4th grade students will be moved to virtual learning.

The corporation’s plan is to have the students back on Monday, September 21.

The message from the post can be seen below.

Dear Parents,

It was learned today one of our fourth grade teachers has contracted the Covid-19 virus. Also, the other members of the fourth grade team have been determined to be close contacts by our nursing staff and Health Department. Therefore, all four staff members will need to start the process of quarantining. As a result of this, students in fourth grade will continue virtual learning. Moving forward, the plan is to have our fourth graders back on Monday, September 21st, a blue day. We regret this turn of events, and we look forward to having the fourth graders back in the building then.

Stay safe,

Mitchell D. Mawhorter

