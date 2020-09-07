St. Joseph County law enforcement cracking down on Labor Day drunk drivers

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) -Indiana law enforcement is cracking down on drunk driving this Labor Day weekend.

16 News Now tells us how authorities in St. Joseph County are working together to keep drunk drivers off the road.

The St. Joseph County Traffic Safety Partnership brings resources from a number of St. Joseph County law enforcement agencies together to identify drunk drivers.

“We work together to go out and find these impaired and dangerous drivers. The goal is to save lives and prevent that tragedy from happening,” said Mishawaka Police officer Lt. Tim Williams.

Lt. Williams says there are more drivers on the road during holiday weekends.

By participating in the national ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign, they get extra resources to keep officers on the road to prevent crashes.

“Our goal by doing these programs is to prevent those crashes from happening, by going out and enforcing our traffic laws. We look for that aggressive driver, the driver that’s speeding, the driver that’s not paying attention, or not talking hands-free now,” Williams says.

Williams says the first step to enjoying your weekend safely is to make a plan ahead of time.

This could be assigning a designated driver, or a plan to get home using a taxi or rideshare.

Even if you only have a few drinks, buzzed driving is drunk driving.

Also, look out for your friends who might be trying to get behind the wheel drunk.

“The average intoxicated driver commits that offense 87 times a year without getting caught. Our goal is to keep that from happening, so if you’re going to go out and drink make the responsible choice ahead of time,” Williams said.

In Indiana, it’s illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher.

That number is .02 for those under 21.

In 2018 there were 48 crashes in Indiana during Labor Day weekend alone.

One was fatal.

