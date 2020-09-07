Advertisement

St. Joseph County law enforcement cracking down on Labor Day drunk drivers

By Jack Springgate
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) -Indiana law enforcement is cracking down on drunk driving this Labor Day weekend.

16 News Now tells us how authorities in St. Joseph County are working together to keep drunk drivers off the road.

The St. Joseph County Traffic Safety Partnership brings resources from a number of St. Joseph County law enforcement agencies together to identify drunk drivers.

“We work together to go out and find these impaired and dangerous drivers. The goal is to save lives and prevent that tragedy from happening,” said Mishawaka Police officer Lt. Tim Williams.

Lt. Williams says there are more drivers on the road during holiday weekends.

By participating in the national ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign, they get extra resources to keep officers on the road to prevent crashes.

“Our goal by doing these programs is to prevent those crashes from happening, by going out and enforcing our traffic laws. We look for that aggressive driver, the driver that’s speeding, the driver that’s not paying attention, or not talking hands-free now,” Williams says.

Williams says the first step to enjoying your weekend safely is to make a plan ahead of time.

This could be assigning a designated driver, or a plan to get home using a taxi or rideshare.

Even if you only have a few drinks, buzzed driving is drunk driving.

Also, look out for your friends who might be trying to get behind the wheel drunk.

“The average intoxicated driver commits that offense 87 times a year without getting caught. Our goal is to keep that from happening, so if you’re going to go out and drink make the responsible choice ahead of time,” Williams said.

In Indiana, it’s illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher.

That number is .02 for those under 21.

In 2018 there were 48 crashes in Indiana during Labor Day weekend alone.

One was fatal.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bypass blocked after crash

Updated: moments ago
|
By 16 News Now
The westbound lanes of the Bypass are blocked at U.S. 31 due to a crash.

Indiana

Indiana 16-year-old dies while swimming in Lake Michigan

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Indiana conservation officers say the body of a 16-year-old girl has been recovered from the Indiana waters of Lake Michigan after she was reported missing while swimming with family.

Michigan

Draymond Green giving away hundreds of shoes in Saginaw

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
NBA star Draymond Green is putting shoes on the feet of hundreds of kids in his Michigan hometown.

News

South Bend police ask for help finding 11-year-old

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
South Bend police are asking for help finding 11-year-old Trashawn Johnson.

News

Soaking rainfall ends this morning with scattered showers into your Tuesday evening

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Thunderstorms through the morning with on and off rainfall activity continuing this afternoon.

Latest News

News

Fairfield High School volleyball program under quarantine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Fairfield High School volleyball program is under quarantine after a member was exposed to someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

Forecast

Turning wet overnight

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
UNOFFICIAL FALL... It's hard to believe that we are now past Labor Day, which is kind of the end of unofficial summer. Of course the calendar says that summer still lasts 2 to 3 more weeks. It's not going to feel like it very often over the next week or so with high temperatures mainly in the 70s. Some of the days will struggle just to get up to 70 degrees. As for rain, a warm front coming back north will give us a good chance to get showers and storms after midnight and into early Tuesday. That front stalls out nearby, which will keep a small chance for a storm through Wednesday...

News

Repaving to restrict South Bend streets

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Starting tomorrow, the city will be repaving Monroe Street and Lincoln Way East.

News

Southwest Michigan shorelines see high swim risk on Labor Day

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
Parts of Southwest Michigan were experiencing dangerous swimming conditions Monday, a day that many people are off work and taking a trip to the beach.

News

Community rides for Chrisyah Stephens and family

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
A benefit ride and dinner were held for Chrisyah, who was shot and killed last weekend in a drive-by shooting.