Advertisement

Pineda stays sharp with 7 innings as Twins top Tigers 6-2

Jeffers crushed a full-count fastball from Tigers starter Michael Fulmer an estimated 437 feet
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Ryan Jeffers hit his first major league homer to spark a four-run third inning for Minnesota, and Michael Pineda stayed sharp in his return from suspension by finishing seven innings for the Twins in a 6-2 win over the Detroit Tigers. Pineda allowed only three hits, two walks and two runs with eight strikeouts for his first victory since Sept. 1, 2019. After serving a 60-game penalty for taking a banned weight-loss drug, Pineda debuted last week with six innings and a no-decision as the Twins beat Chicago. Jeffers crushed a full-count fastball from Tigers starter Michael Fulmer an estimated 437 feet into the juniper wall behind center field.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Notre Dame

Kelly to give Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton more responsibility on defense

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly wants to get creative with how he uses his star player on defense.

Mlb

Hendricks goes 8 innings, Cubs beat Cardinals 5-1

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
They lead their longtime rivals by 2 1/2 games.

Notre Dame

Senior linebacker Jordan Genmark Heath departs Notre Dame football program

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Genmark Heath was not on the depth chart for Notre Dame’s upcoming game against Duke.

Notre Dame

Kelly says Notre Dame will be a good mix of experience and young talent in 2020

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly feels like he’s got a good idea of what his team will look like this fall.

Latest News

Sports

Kelly says Notre Dame will be a good mix of experience and young talent in 2020

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT
Kelly says Notre Dame will be a good mix of experience and young talent in 2020

Mlb

Goldschmidt homers as Cardinals beat Lester, Cubs 7-3

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:45 PM EDT
|
By Jay Cohen
Paul Goldschmidt hit a three-run homer off a struggling Jon Lester, and the St. Louis Cardinals gained ground in the NL Central race with a 7-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Lpga

Kim Kaufman wins Four Winds Invitational

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Kim Kaufman won this year’s Four Winds Invitational finishing 11-under-par.

Notre Dame

Kelly confident in Notre Dame wide receiver corps

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Head Coach Brian Kelly is confident in his options knowing that they all have experience in this offense before.

Sports

Kim Kaufman wins Four Winds Invitational

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT
Kim Kaufman won this year’s Four Winds Invitational finishing -11 under par.

Sports

Kelly confident in Notre Dame wide receiver corps

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT
Head Coach Brian Kelly is confident in his options knowing that they all have experience in this offense before.