Notre Dame Women’s Soccer hosts drive-thru food drive

By Carly Miller
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame Women’s Soccer Team held a drive-thru food drive as a way to give back to the community during the pandemic on Sunday.

The team was set up in a parking lot near Alumni Stadium on Notre Dame’s campus and was accepting donations from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All of the food that was donated went toward the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

“We just want to figure out any way we can help and serve and do our part. Obviously, it’s a little bit limited with the pandemic, but we want to be able to help out our local community, which I think our team definitely has a passion for,” Head Coach Nate Norman said.

If you weren’t able to make it out to the food drive, but still want to help the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, click here.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

