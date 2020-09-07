Advertisement

Michigan reports 1,156 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths

Michigan coronavirus
Michigan coronavirus(WLUC/MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 1,156 more coronavirus cases and 4 new deaths on Saturday.

There have been at least 6,538 deaths and 107,371 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Saturday: 8* more coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases reported. *The deaths announced Saturday includes 3 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Friday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 982 new cases reported.

Thursday: 10* more coronavirus deaths, 685 new cases reported. *The deaths announced Thursday include 9 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See cumulative data page for more information.

Wednesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 524 new cases reported.

Tuesday: 15* more coronavirus deaths, 718 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced Tuesday includes 8 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See cumulative data page for more information.

Berrien County has had 70 (+0) deaths and 1,734 (+69) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 16 (+0) deaths and 430 (+0) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 696 (+0) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

